NATO Flying Training in Canada (NFTC) Program Contract Modification

(Source: Canadian Department of National Defense; issued Jan 25, 2017)

OTTAWA --- The Government of Canada is committed to providing our women and men in uniform with the equipment and training they need to do their job, at the best value for Canadians. We are announcing today the extension of the contract with CAE for the NATO Flying Training in Canada (NFTC) program for an additional two years.



Previously contracted for 21 years and scheduled to expire in 2021, the NFTC program will now run until at least 2023. The modification also includes a one-year option to extend the contract through to 2024.



This modification will allow the Government the time necessary to determine its future aircrew training requirements. The increase in contract value associated with this amendment is valued at more than $300 million.



Under the current NFTC program, CAE provides flight training services including serviced aircraft, simulator instruction, flight simulators, classroom instruction, training courseware and other support services in support of flying training at 15 Wing flight training units in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, and Cold Lake, Alberta.



This project will provide avenues of economic development for the local community by creating and sustaining middle class jobs‎.



“The ability to provide operational training units with sufficient numbers of suitably trained aircrew is fundamental to the Royal Canadian Air Force and to its ability to provide Canada with a capability that is vital to the defence of our country,” said Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence.



“Canadians know that their defence personnel are strong, professional and assiduous in doing the difficult jobs we ask of them all of the time. This announcement is an important step to ensure the Royal Canadian Air Force has the support it requires to protect Canada and its sovereignty, while also growing the local economy,” said Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.



“The NATO Flying Training in Canada program delivers world-class pilot training to Canada and participating allied nations. In modifying the operating period of this NTFC contract, we will ensure that this essential pilot training system continues until a new program is up and running,” said Lt General Michael Hood, Commander Royal Canadian Air Force.



-ends-

