GDELS to Deliver Additional PIRANHA III Wheeled Armored Vehicles to Romanian Army

(Source: General Dynamics European Land Systems; issued Jan 26, 2017)

The Romanian army has ordered additional Piranha III eight-wheeled armored vehicles as it continues its transition to Western equipment, replacing its obsolete Soviet-supplied or nationally-built weapons. (Romanian army photo)

MADRID / KREUZLINGEN, Switzerland --- General Dynamics European Land Systems has been awarded a contract to deliver a fifth batch of additional PIRANHA III 8x8 wheeled armored vehicles to the Romanian Armed Forces.



The vehicle supply contract, signed on December 30, 2016, is part of the Romanian Army’s plan to modernize its legacy wheeled armored vehicle fleet. PIRANHA vehicles have been successfully in service with the Romanian Armored Forces since 2006 and have proven its capabilities in various missions in country and abroad.



“The Romanian Army is a very important PIRANHA user for General Dynamics European Land Systems and we are honored by this contract award as it reflects the high confidence and satisfaction of the Romanian Army in this vehicle,” said Dr. Thomas Kauffmann, Vice President International Business & Services of General Dynamics European Land Systems.



With more than 11,000 systems fielded, the PIRANHA is one of the most successful 8x8 wheeled armored vehicles in the world.





General Dynamics European Land Systems, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is a business unit of General Dynamics, and conducts its business through five European operating sites located in Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Spain and Switzerland. With over 1,800 highly skilled technical employees, the company designs, manufactures and delivers world-class land combat systems, including wheeled, tracked and amphibious vehicles, bridge systems, armaments and munitions, to global customers.



-ends-

