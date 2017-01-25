Leonardo Press Release

(Source: Leonardo; issued Jan 25, 2017)

“In February 2016, Raytheon and Leonardo announced their intent to team on the T-X pursuit. While they remain confident that the T-100 is a strong solution, the companies were unable to reach a business agreement” said Filippo Bagnato, Leonardo Head of Aircraft Division. “Consequently, Raytheon and Leonardo will not jointly pursue the T-X competition.”



Leonardo is evaluating how to leverage on the strong capabilities and potential of the T-100, in the best interest of the U.S. Air Force.





(ends)



Raytheon/Leonardo Team Withdraws from T-X Competition

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Jan. 25, 2017)

MCKINNEY, Texas --- Raytheon Company and Leonardo have decided not to jointly pursue the U.S. Air Force Advanced Pilot Training program, known as T-X.



The companies released the following statement:



-ends-

