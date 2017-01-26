Raytheon Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Results

(Source: Raytheon; issued Jan 26, 2017)

WALTHAM, Mass. --- Raytheon Company (RTN) today announced net sales for the fourth quarter 2016 of $6.2 billion compared to $6.3 billion in the fourth quarter 20151. Fourth quarter 2016 EPS from continuing operations was $1.84 compared to $1.85 in the fourth quarter 2015. Fourth quarter 2016 EPS from continuing operations included a favorable FAS/CAS Adjustment of $0.26 compared to a favorable FAS/CAS Adjustment of $0.10 in the fourth quarter 2015.The Company made a pretax discretionary pension plan contribution in both the fourth quarter 2016 and the fourth quarter 2015, discussed further below, which had an unfavorable tax-related EPS impact of $0.04 and $0.02, respectively. The 2016 discretionary pension plan contribution was not included in the Company's prior guidance.Net sales in 2016 were $24.1 billion, up 3.5 percent compared to $23.2 billion in 2015. Full-year 2016 EPS from continuing operations was $7.44 compared to $6.75 for the full-year 2015."I'm pleased with the Company's operating performance in 2016. We delivered solid sales and earnings growth by executing our strategy and investing in advanced capabilities that align with our global customers' evolving requirements," said Thomas A. Kennedy, Raytheon Chairman and CEO. "Strong domestic and international bookings throughout the year drove an increase in our backlog, which positions us well for growth in the future."The Company generated strong operating cash flow for both the fourth quarter and full-year. Operating cash flow from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2016 was $1.1 billion compared to $0.8 billion for the fourth quarter 2015. Fourth quarter 2016 operating cash flow from continuing operations included a $500 million pretax discretionary cash contribution to the Company's pension plans compared to $200 million in the fourth quarter 2015. For the full-year 2016 and 2015, the Company generated $2.9 billion and $2.3 billion of operating cash flow from continuing operations, respectively.1Fourth quarter 2016 had 4 fewer work days than fourth quarter 2015.The Company had bookings of $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter 2016, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.21. Fourth quarter 2015 bookings were $7.9 billion. Full-year 2016 bookings were a record $27.8 billion, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.16. Full-year 2015 bookings were $25.2 billion.Backlog at the end of 2016 was $36.9 billion, an increase of approximately $2.2 billion or 6 percent compared to the end of 2015. Funded backlog was $25.6 billion, an increase of approximately $0.5 billion compared to the end of 2015.In the fourth quarter 2016, the Company repurchased 0.7 million shares of common stock for $100 million. For the full-year 2016, the Company repurchased 6.9 million shares of common stock for $900 million.The Company has provided its financial outlook for 2017. Charts containing additional information on the Company's 2017 outlook are available on the Company's website at www.raytheon.com/ir.Effective January 1, 2017, the Company adopted the new revenue recognition standard utilizing the full retrospective transition method. Under this method, the standard was applied to each prior reporting period presented and the cumulative effect of applying the standard was recognized at the earliest period shown.The impact of adopting the new standard on the Company's 2015 and 2016 net sales and operating income was not material. The 2016 net sales, effective tax rate and EPS from continuing operations in the financial outlook table below have been recast to reflect this change.-ends-