Northrop Grumman Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Financial Results (excerpt)

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corporation; issued Jan. 26, 2017)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. --- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) reported fourth quarter 2016 sales increased 12 percent to $6.4 billion from $5.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015. Fourth quarter 2016 net earnings increased 14 percent to $525 million, or $2.96 per diluted share, from $459 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2015.Fourth quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share are based on 177.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding compared with 184.2 million in the prior year period, a 4 percent decrease. The company repurchased 1.7 million shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter of 2016.For 2016, net earnings increased 11 percent to $2.2 billion, or $12.19 per diluted share, from $2.0 billion, or $10.39 per diluted share in 2015. Diluted earnings per share for 2016 increased 17 percent and are based on 180.5 million weighted average shares outstanding compared with 191.6 million shares in 2015.During 2016, the company repurchased 7.3 million shares of its common stock for $1.5 billion. As of Dec. 31, 2016, $2.7 billion remained on the company's share repurchase authorization.“Congratulations to our entire team on a strong fourth quarter and excellent full-year 2016 results that included higher sales accompanied by strong performance and cash generation. For 2017, our outlook calls for continued investment to drive growth and performance, as we strengthen the foundation for long-term profitable growth,” said Wes Bush, chairman, chief executive officer and president.-ends-