Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123)

(Source: Huntington Ingalls Industries; issued Jan 26, 2017)

PASCAGOULA, Miss. --- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division officially started fabrication of the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) destroyer Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) on Wednesday. The start of fabrication signifies that the first 100 tons of steel have been cut.



“Starting fabrication on another destroyer is a great way to start the year,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “Ingalls has delivered 29 of these ships to the U.S. Navy, and our hot production line continues to improve the construction process. The ships are tremendous assets to our country’s fleet, and we look forward to delivering another quality destroyer to the Navy.”



The ship is named in honor of Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee, the first woman to receive the Navy Cross. Higbee joined the U.S. Navy in October 1908 as part of the newly established Navy Nurse Corps, a group of women who would become known as “The Sacred Twenty,” and became the second superintendent of the Navy Nurse Corps in January 1911.



Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee is the fourth of five Arleigh Burke-class destroyers HII was awarded in June 2013. The five-ship contract, part of a multi-year procurement in the DDG 51 program, allows Ingalls to build ships more efficiently by buying bulk material and moving the skilled workforce from ship to ship.



With the start of Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee, Ingalls has five destroyers under construction. Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) will undergo sea trials later this year and is scheduled to be delivered by the end of the year. Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) will be christened on April 8. Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) will launch later this year, and Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) will lay its keel in the first quarter of this year.





Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear and Environmental, and Oil and Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs nearly 37,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.



-ends-



General Dynamics NASSCO Begins Construction on Fifth Ship in Expeditionary Sea Base Program for U.S. Navy

(Source: NASSCO; issued Jan 26, 2017)

SAN DIEGO --- On Wednesday, January 25, General Dynamics NASSCO, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (GD), began construction on a fifth ship for the U.S. Navy's Expeditionary Transfer Dock (ESD)/Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) program.



Designed to provide advanced flexibility and capability for sea-to-shore missions, the newest ESB will include a 52,000 square-foot flight deck, fuel and equipment storage, repair spaces, magazines, mission planning spaces and accommodations for up to 250 personnel. Serving as a 'pier at sea,' the 784-foot-long ship is also designed to support MH-53 and MH-60 helicopters and MV-22 tilt rotor aircraft.



The ship, ESB 5, is the fifth to be added to a contract between NASSCO and the U.S. Navy that originally called for two Expeditionary Transfer Docks: USNS Montford Point (T-ESD 1) and USNS John Glenn (T-ESD 2).



The first two ships, formerly classified as Mobile Landing Platforms (MLPs), were designed and constructed by NASSCO to support vehicle staging and transfers, and the movement of LCAC vessels. In 2012, a third ship, USNS Lewis B. Puller (T-ESB 3), was added to the contract and reconfigured as an ESB, formerly known as a MLP Afloat Forward Staging Base, to support a wide range of military operations. All three ships have been delivered to the U.S. Navy, and in October 2015, NASSCO began construction on ESB 4, USNS Hershel "Woody" Williams.





NASSCO is the largest shipyard on the west coast of the United States conducting design, construction and repair of ships. In the past decade, NASSCO delivered more than 30 ocean-going ships to government and commercial customers, including the world's first LNG-powered containerships and several other lead ships.



-ends-

