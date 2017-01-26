Photo release: X-47B Departs Pax River

(Source: US Naval Air Systems Command; issued Jan 26, 2017)

The X-47B will continue its pioneering journey and is coming home to Palmdale, California. Stay tuned! https://t.co/XMsAQiCo8r pic.twitter.com/oYwqUYVSvy — Northrop Grumman (@NGCNews) January 27, 2017

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. --- An X-47B unmanned aircraft departed NAS Patuxent River, Md. Jan.26 for cross country trip back to Northrop Grumman's manufacturing facility in Palmdale, Calif.As part of the Unmanned Carrier Air System-Demonstration (UCAS-D) program, the X-47B demonstrated technologies to support the Navy's unmanned carrier aviation efforts.The second X-47B aircraft will make the same trip next month. Northrop Grumman plans to use both aircraft as test beds for future development programs. (U.S. Navy photo)-ends-