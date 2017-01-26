As part of the Unmanned Carrier Air System-Demonstration (UCAS-D) program, the X-47B demonstrated technologies to support the Navy's unmanned carrier aviation efforts.
The second X-47B aircraft will make the same trip next month. Northrop Grumman plans to use both aircraft as test beds for future development programs. (U.S. Navy photo)
The X-47B will continue its pioneering journey and is coming home to Palmdale, California.
