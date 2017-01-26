Photo release: X-47B Departs Pax River
(Source: US Naval Air Systems Command; issued Jan 26, 2017)
PATUXENT RIVER, Md. --- An X-47B unmanned aircraft departed NAS Patuxent River, Md. Jan.26 for cross country trip back to Northrop Grumman's manufacturing facility in Palmdale, Calif.

As part of the Unmanned Carrier Air System-Demonstration (UCAS-D) program, the X-47B demonstrated technologies to support the Navy's unmanned carrier aviation efforts.

The second X-47B aircraft will make the same trip next month. Northrop Grumman plans to use both aircraft as test beds for future development programs. (U.S. Navy photo)

