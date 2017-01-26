Army Showcases Stealthy Demonstrator Vehicle

(Source: US Army; issued Jan 26, 2017)

General Motors’ ZH2 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (TARDEC photo)

WASHINGTON --- Something Soldiers definitely do not want to do in a tactical situation is to give away their position to the enemy. The ZH2 hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle promises to provide that important element of stealth, said Kevin Centeck.



Centeck, team lead, Non-Primary Power Systems, U.S. Army Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center, or TARDEC, based in Warren, Michigan, spoke at the 2017 Washington Auto Show here Thursday.



The ZH2 is basically a modified Chevy Colorado, fitted with a hydrogen fuel cell and electric drive, he said. It was put together fairly quickly, from May to September, and will be tested by Soldiers in field conditions this year.



It is still in the science and technology stage, he said, so it is not a program of record.



Charley Freese, executive director of General Motor's Global Fuel Cell Activities, said the ZH2 is stealthy because its drive system does not produce smoke, noise, odor or thermal signature. GM produced the vehicle and the associated technologies.



The other advantage the ZH2 has is that it produces high torque, enabling the vehicle to negotiate rough and steep terrain.



Also, the hydrogen fuel cell can produce two gallons per hour of potable water for Soldiers. Additionally, when the vehicle isn't moving, it can generate 25 kilowatts of continuous power or 50 kW of peak power, Freese said. There are 120- and 240-volt outlets located in the trunk.



Another modification to the Colorado is the addition of a winch on the front bumper and 37-inch tires, which allow the vehicle to clear rocks and other objects in difficult terrain, he added.



Dr. Paul D. Rogers, director of TARDEC, said the Army basically got a good deal in testing this vehicle, leveraging some $2.2 billion in GM research money spent in fuel-cell research over the last several decades.



The Army is always eager to leverage innovation in new technology that is out there, Rogers added.



While GM developed the technology and produced the demonstrator, the Army's role will be to test and evaluate the vehicle in real-world field conditions over the next near, Rogers said.



HOW IT WORKS



Electricity drives the vehicle, Centeck said. But the electricity doesn't come from storage batteries like those found in electric cars today. Instead, the electricity is generated from highly compressed hydrogen that is stored in the vehicle.



It's an electro-chemical reaction that occurs, not an explosive combustion process like what takes place in a gas-powered automobile, he said.



Hydrogen is one of the components of water, the other being oxygen, he said. So there's plenty of hydrogen in the world.



But hydrogen isn't exactly free, he pointed out. It takes a lot of electricity to separate the strong bond between hydrogen and oxygen.



That electricity could come from the grid or it could come from renewables like wind or solar, Centeck said.



Another way to extract hydrogen is from existing fuels like gasoline, propane, and natural gas, he said. The Army and GM are comparing the costs and benefits to each approach and haven't yet settled on which approach to use.



Christopher Colquitt, GM's project manager for the ZH2, said that besides the cost of producing hydrogen, the other issue is having access to hydrogen fueling stations.



Most gas stations don't have hydrogen pumps, he pointed out, but California and some other places in the world are in the process of building those fueling stations. For field testing purposes, the Army plans to store the hydrogen fuel in an ISO container.



A third cost, which GM does have control over, he said, is the development of the hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion system itself.



Fuel-cell stacks under the hood -- composed of stacks of plates and membranes coated with platinum -- convert hydrogen and air into useable electricity, Colquitt said.



In the ZH2 demonstrator, there are about 80 grams of platinum, costing thousands of dollars, he said. But within the last few months, GM developers have been able to whittle that amount to just 10 grams needed to produce a working vehicle, he said.



The modern-day gas and diesel combustion engine took a century to develop and refine. GM is trying to do that similar refining with hydrogen fuel cells in just a matter of months, he said. It's a huge undertaking.



By refining, Colquitt said he means lowering cost, and providing durability, reliability and high performance.



Refining the design doesn't just mean using less platinum, he added. A lot of other science went into the project, including the design of advanced pumps, sensors, compressors and so on, that work with the fuel-cell technology.



Colquitt said the ZH2's performance is impressive for such a rapidly-produced vehicle. For instance, the fuel cell produces 80 to 90kW of power and when a buffer battery is added, it comes close to producing 130kW of pure power. The vehicle also instantly produces 236 foot pounds of torque through the motor to the transfer case.



The range on one fill-up is about 150 miles, since this is a demonstrator, he said. If GM were actually fielding these, the range would be made much greater.



NOT READY FOR CONSUMERS



Colquitt said hydrogen fuel cell technology hasn't yet yielded vehicles for consumers, but GM is working to do just that in the near future, depending on a number of factors, mainly the availability of fueling stations.



The Army is no stranger to the technology, he said. GM's Equinox vehicles, powered by hydrogen fuel cells, are being used on several installations.



The difference is that the ZH2 is the first hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle to go tactical, he said.



The value of having the Army test the vehicle is that it will be driven off-road aggressively by Soldiers, who will provide their unvarnished feedback, Colquitt said.



Besides collecting subjective feedback from the Soldiers, the vehicle contains data loggers that will yield objective data as well, as the vehicle goes through its paces this year at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Carson, Colorado; Fort Benning, Georgia; Quantico Marine Base, North Carolina; and, GM's own Proving Grounds in Michigan, he said.



