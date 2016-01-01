Nammo Signs Public Private Partnership Agreement with US Navy

(Source: Nammo; issued Jan 19, Jan 2017)

Nammo Energetics Indian Head (NEIH) and the US Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division (NSWC IHEODTD) located in Indian Head, Maryland signed today a Public Private Partnership Agreement (P3).



NEIH is a recently established company, 100% owned by Nammo Inc. Nammo Energetics IH is an approved Special Security Agreement company and its principle capabilities will be to support the US Department of Defense with supply of solid rocket motors, propulsion, tactical warheads and demilitarization services of US munitions inventory.



“The Public Private Partnership Agreement is a unique opportunity for Nammo to become part of the US National Technology Industrial Base, says Morten Brandtzæg, CEO of the Nammo Group, “our priority number one will be to create a sustainable and highly competitive operation at Indian Head with a strong focus on our core capabilities and competences - creating jobs in Maryland”.



NEIH and NSWC IHEODTD will under the P3 Agreement be able to jointly conduct manufacturing operations. In order to establish a state of the art capability modeled after current Nammo operations, Nammo will make a significant financial capital investment in facilities, equipment and human resources.



“The Navy relies on IHEODTD for a broad set of critical energetic and EOD capabilities. Maintaining our readiness level requires a significant amount of resources that are increasingly difficult to realize in the current fiscal environment.” said NSWC IHEODTD Technical Director Ashley Johnson. “Under this 30-year partnership, Nammo Energetics Indian Head will address under-utilized capacity in our Cast Plant to manufacture rocket motors and warheads. It will also provide us options to maintain the unique capabilities needed for our Nation’s defense.”



“In addition to performing critical work for the nation’s defense, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head contributes nearly $545 million to Maryland’s economy,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “Nammo’s manufacturing facility will enhance Indian Head’s capabilities, as well as the installation’s economic impact on Maryland. This is good news for our aerospace and defense industry, for Indian Head and Charles County, and for Maryland.”



Nammo is already present at seven locations in the US and this week’s Signing Ceremony is the kick off for location number eight which makes the US one of the most important home market for the Nammo Group.



-ends-

