United States Air Force Awards Leidos Mission Planning Systems Engineering and Integration Contract

(Source: Leidos; issued Jan 26, 2017)

RESTON, Va. --- Leidos (LDOS), a global science and technology company, was awarded a prime contract by the United States Air Force (USAF) to continue to provide mission planning systems engineering and integration for the Joint Mission Planning Enterprise. The single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a ten-year period of performance and a total contract value of $350 million.



Leidos has demonstrated a commitment to the Warfighter and USAF Mission Planning Enterprise as the prime contractor on the SEIC I program over the last 11 years. Under the SEIC II follow-on contract, Leidos will continue to provide Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS) architecture design, program management, system integration, and independent validation, verification and evaluation (IVV&E) products required to field and sustain individual Mission Program Environments (MPEs), as well as systems engineering products required to procure and deliver integrated and interoperable MPEs to the U.S. warfighter and foreign military sales customers.



Leidos will integrate systems engineering and innovative solutions that provide the USAF low-risk delivery, improved cost, and enhanced schedule and performance of each MPE across the enterprise.



"Leidos is proud of the support we have provided to the Air Force and the Joint Mission Planning Enterprise, and we are honored that the Air Force has selected Leidos to continue that support through the SEIC II contract," said Leidos Group President, Mike Chagnon. "Through our innovative and trusted systems engineering capabilities, Leidos will evolve and enhance high-quality mission planning products and capabilities for the warfighter that ensure aircrew safety and mission success. We look forward to many more years of helping our customer be successful in managing this critical command and control capability."





Leidos is a global science and technology solutions leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported pro forma annual revenues of approximately $10 billion for the fiscal year ended Jan. 1, 2016 after giving effect to the recently completed combination of Leidos with Lockheed Martin's Information Systems & Global Solutions business (IS&GS).



