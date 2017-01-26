Russia Ramps Up Tu-22M3 Strikes In Syria (updated)

(Source: TASS-Defense; published Jan 26, 2017)

MOSCOW --- The Tu-22M3 long-range bombers of Russia’s Aerospace Forces (Vozdushno-Kosmicheskie Sily, VKS) conducted a regular combat sortie against the facilities of the Islamic State terroristic grouping (forbidden in Russia) in Dayr al-Zawr province (Syria) on January 25, according to the Department of Information and Mass Communications of the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).



"On January 25, six Tu-22M3 long-range bombers took off an airbase in Russia, flew through Iraqi and Iranian airspace, and delivered a group air strike against the facilities of the Islamic State terroristic grouping [forbidden in Russia] in Dayr al-Zawr province [Syria]. Two command posts, munition depots, weapons, and military systems of the terrorists were the targets.



According to the objective monitoring data, the assigned targets were hit. The Su-30SM and Su-35S multirole fighter jets stationed at the Humaymim airbase were covering the Russian bombers in the air. All Russia`s aircraft have returned to their home airbases, having accomplished the mission," the MoD said.



Russia`s VKS conducted three previous airstrikes against the Islamic State terroristic grouping (forbidden in Russia) on January 24, January 23, and January 21, respectively.



"Today [on January 24], six Tu-22M3 long-range bombers of VKS have taken off an airbase in Russia, flown through Iraqi and Iranian airspace, and conducted a group air strike against a munitions and explosives production facility in the vicinities of Salhiyah populated locality, munition/weapon depots, and military vehicles concentration areas of the Islamic State terroristic grouping [forbidden in Russia] in Dayr al-Zawr province, Syria. According to the objective monitoring data, all assigned targets have been hit. The Su-30SM and Su-35S multirole fighter jets stationed at the Humaymim airbase were covering the Russian bombers in the air. All Russia`s aircraft have returned to their home airbases, having accomplished the mission," the MoD said.



"On January 23, six Tu-22M3 long-range bombers took off an airbase in Russia, flew through Iraqi and Iranian airspace, and conducted a group air strike against the command posts and munition/weapon depots of the Islamic State terrorists [forbidden in Russia] in the vicinities of Dayr al-Zawr populated locality. According to the objective monitoring data, all assigned targets were hit. The Su-30SM and Su-35S multirole fighter jets stationed at the Humaymim airbase were covering the Russian bombers in the air. All Russia’s aircraft have returned to their home airbases, having accomplished the mission," the MoD said.



"On January 21, six Tu-22M3 long-range bombers took off [an airbase in] Russia and conducted a group air strike against the Islamic State`s [forbidden in Russia] facilities in Dayr al-Zawr province. The terrorists` base camps, munition/weapon depots, military vehicles and manpower concentration areas were the targets. According to the objective monitoring data, the assigned targets were successfully hit. The Su-30SM and Su-35S multirole fighter jets stationed at the Humaymim airbase were covering the bombers in the air. All Russia`s aircraft returned to their home airbases, having accomplished the mission," the MoD said.



Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have been participating in the operation against terrorists in Syria since November 2015. Tu-22M3s in groups of 6-12 aircraft have delivered over 18 air strikes against pieces of infrastructure and manpower/vehicles concentration areas (including the ones in Dayr-al-Zawr province) of the Islamic State terroristic grouping (forbidden in Russia), using OFAB-250-270 free-fall bombs.



-ends-

