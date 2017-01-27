Novikombank to Finance the Delivery of Russian Aircraft to Foreign countries

(Source: Rostec; dated Jan 25, posted Jan 27, 2017)

The base bank for the Russian industry, Novikombank, has granted a loan to the Irkut Corporation (a member of the United Aircraft Corporation) amounting to 20 million euro to finance the execution of an export contract for the delivery of new aviation equipment. This agreement has become the first step towards promising cooperation between the parties.



"The Bank has cooperated with the members of the United Aircraft Corporation since 2010. Since then, we have successfully implemented several important projects related to state defence procurement. Besides, as part of strategic partnership, Novikombank continues to support UAC's export contracts. Financing of the Irkut Corporation's aircraft proves that our cooperation in developing the export potential of the Russian aviation cluster in general is becoming closer," said Elena Georgieva, Chairperson of the Management Board of Novikombank.



The President of PJSC Irkut Corporation Oleg Demchenko emphasizes that complete support from government agencies of the Russian Federation, Rosoboronexport and Russian commercial banks including Novikombank is an important factor in the promotion of Russian high-tech products on the global market.



Novikombank has worked in the real economy for over 20 years and invests in modernization and innovative development of the national industry. Apart from giving guarantees and loans to the members of the United Aircraft Corporation, Novikombank also finances various production programs. Thus, in November 2016, a credit line was opened for the Russian Aircraft Corporation "MiG" to provide for re-equipment of the enterprise.



Besides, Novikombank actively implements payroll projects for employees of several defence companies and gives them consumer loans. Novikombank's customers include well-known companies such as the United Aircraft Corporation, PJSC Tupolev, OJSC Ilyushin Aviation Complex, JSC Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, etc.



