China Tests New Extremely Long-Range Missile That Could Muscle the US Out of the South China Sea (excerpt)

(Source: Business Insider; posted Jan 26, 2017)

By Alex Lockie

Chinese media on Thursday indicated ongoing work on a new long range air-to-air missile that seems tailor-made to give the US Air Force problems when operating in the Pacific.As Business Insider has previously covered, tensions between the US and China have been steadily ratcheting up over the last few years, and they have spiked since Donald Trump took office after breaking with decades of tradition and taking a call from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.Photographs posted on IHS Jane's and on Chinese media show China's J-11B and J-16 fighters carrying an as-of-yet unnamed missile that Air force researcher Fu Qianshao told Chinese state-run media has a range of almost 250 miles — much further than current Chinese or even US capabilities."The successful development of this potential new missile would be a major breakthrough," Reuters reports Fu as telling a Chinese state-run newspaper.According to Fu, the missile would enable the People's Liberation Army Air Force to "send a super-maneuverable fighter jet with very long-range missiles to destroy those high-value targets, which are the 'eyes' of enemy jets."The US's airborne early warning and control planes (AWACS), basically giant flying radars, are the "eyes" Fu refers to. These planes can detect enemy movements and give targeting data to US fighter jets and bombers. Without them, the US Air Force faces a steep disadvantage.This echoes analysis provided to Business Insider by Australia Strategic Policy Institute's senior analyst Dr. Malcolm Davis, who told Business Insider that "the Chinese are recognizing they can attack critical airborne support systems like AWACS and refueling planes so they can't do their job ... If you can force the tankers back, then the F-35s and other platforms aren't sufficient because they can't reach their target." (end of excerpt)-ends-