German Military to Skip Tender for 1.5 Bln Euro Warship Purchase (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Jan 26, 2017)

BERLIN --- The German Defence Ministry on Thursday said it would skip an open tender for the planned purchase of five more corvettes valued at 1.5 billion euros and instead ask the three-company consortium that built the existing warships to submit a bid."The defence ministry has decided to ask the ARGE K130 consortium to bid for procurement of five additional, nearly identical ships," a ministry spokesman said.German lawmakers have criticised the ministry's plans to skip a competition, saying it violated basic procurement principles mapped out by Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen.The ARGE K130 group that built the first five Braunschweig-class corvettes was led by Blohm + Voss GmbH, a Hamburg-based shipyard, with participation of two other shipyards, Friedrich Luerssen Werft in Bremen and SIAG Nordseewerke GmbH. (end of excerpt)-ends-