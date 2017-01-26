The Brazilian Pavillion at IDEX 2017 Will Showcase 18 Companies

(Source: Brazilian Industry Association, ABIMDE; issued Jan 26, 2017)

The Brazilian Defense and Security Industry Association (ABIMDE) will bring 18 associated Brazilian companies to IDEX 2017 (International Defense Exhibition and Conference), one of the most important Defense fairs in the Middle East. Taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from February 19 to 23, the Brazilian companies will have the support of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Agency (APEX-BRAZIL) through the Dubai office of the Brazilian Ministry of Defense and the Brazilian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.



Released every two years, IDEX 2017 offers a great opportunity for Brazilian companies to showcase their products and services to the Defense sector, in a market affected by a large number of civilian and military conflicts such as the case of the Middle East. Brazilian companies seek to expand their presence in the area, benefiting from the Brazilian neutrality in local conflicts and their well-known reputation as qualified suppliers.



In its 2015 edition alone, IDEX has gathered more than 1,200 exhibitors and attracted more than 100,000 visitors, generating US$ 5 billion in transactions.



Below are some highlights of products and services that the companies brought by ABIMDE will be showcasing in the Brazilian Pavillion at IDEX 2017:



-- A.S. Avionics Service: avionics modernization; simulators; UAVs; engineering and product development services;

-- Akaer Engenharia: optronics;

-- Altave: monitoring balloons;

-- Atech: command and control systems; combat systems; simulators;

-- BCA: personal ballistic protection; armoring for automobiles, military vehicles, boats and aircrafts;

-- CBC: military ammunition samples (short guns, rifles and medium-caliber guns);

-- Cecil: raw materials and components for the ammunition industry;

-- Condor: non-lethal ammunition and grenades; pepper sprays; launchers and electro-incapacitation devices (SPARKs) and pyrotechnics devices for signaling and rescue first aid;

-- Domus: sustainable shelters;

-- Emgepron: large-caliber ammunition and military boats;

-- Fly Sistemas: optical equipment;

-- Gespi: light anti-tank weapon (ALAC); training rocket;

-- IACIT: drone and cell phones blocker;

-- Índios Pirotecnia: non-lethal weaponry and nautical beacons;

-- M&K: military product logistics;

-- Safety Wall: armoring solutions;

-- Smart Power: solutions for the Defense market;

-- Taurus: miscellaneous weaponry.



