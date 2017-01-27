UK and Jordan Standing Shoulder to Shoulder In Fight Against Daesh

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 27, 2017)

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has praised the crucial role Jordan plays in the fight against Daesh, following a meeting today with His Majesty King Abdullah II.



During a visit to London, where the King also met with the Foreign Secretary, Sir Michael discussed the UK’s deep and longstanding support to Jordan, an important regional ally.



As a country on the front line in the fight against Daesh, Jordan is working closely with Britain and other Coalition members to defeat the terror group. Jordan was one of the earliest contributors to airstrikes against Daesh, operating four F-16 fighters, as well as other transporter aircraft.



Following the meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said:



“Jordan is a longstanding and key ally of the UK and an important partner in countering the shared threats we face.



“We stand shoulder to shoulder in the fight against Daesh, our militaries exercise together and we’re assisting Jordan in the development to develop of its armed forces.



“Through our global role, we’re committed to helping Jordan in sustaining its stability which in turn makes Britain safer and more secure.”



Over the last financial year, the UK, through our Conflict Security and Stabilisation Fund (CSSF), has contributed over £32 million in helping Jordan’s security, and next year we will aim to contribute a further £28 million. This funding, as well as longstanding defence engagement between the two countries, means that the UK and Jordan have a substantial defence relationship, including:



-- Building up Jordan’s border security, through helping develop their border surveillance capability.

-- 200 UK forces last year participated in Exercise Shamal Storm 16, and this year British forces will work alongside a stepped up Jordanian force.

-- The UK leads and helps to fund Jordan’s Quick Reaction Force (QRF). The QRF is a Rapid Response force which has the ability to respond to threats at distance.

-- Through NATO, Britain is providing financial support to developing Jordan’s cyber defence, military exercises and information protection.



(ends)



Armed Forces Minister Confirms Increase In Support to Afghanistan

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 27, 2017)

Britain’s increased support to Afghanistan is already helping the country to build a more secure and stable future, Armed Forces Minister Mike Penning has announced.

Mike Penning meets with British and Afghan mentors at the Afghan National Army Officer Academy



Speaking on his first visit to Afghanistan the Minister reaffirmed the UK’s enduring commitment to the country.



Britain stepped up its support to Afghanistan this year, increasing by 50 the number of personnel in the country. They join personnel in country who are helping to train Afghan officers, advising the fledgling Afghan Air Force and working as advisors in the Afghan Security Ministries.



While UK and NATO combat operations drew to a close in 2014, Britain continues to support Afghanistan by training, advising and assisting the Afghan defence and security forces, as they continue to fight with increasing skill and capability. This year’s increase in support brings the total number of the personnel committed to the operation to 500; Britain’s second biggest overseas commitment after the campaign against Daesh.



During his visit, the Minister met with Afghan Cadet Behzad Hiedari, who won Sandhurst’s Overseas Sword of Honour. The prestigious honour is awarded to the best overseas cadet in each year’s class at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst. The award highlights the talent in Afghanistan’s security forces, which are being developed by the UK and our NATO Allies and partners.



One way in which British personnel are helping to develop Afghanistan’s security forces is through the Afghan National Officer Academy (ANAOA). Minister Penning visited the site during the visit and met with the UK personnel helping to ‘mentor the mentors’. Just as Afghan forces are in the lead for the security of their country, so are their UK-mentored officers, who are helping to train their country’s next generation of leaders.



Armed Forces Minister Mike Penning said: “Britain has an enduring commitment to Afghanistan. This year we’re stepping up our support to the country, and have deployed 50 extra personnel, some of whom I visited at the Afghan National Army Officer Academy, where the next generation of Afghan army leaders are being trained. The UK, along with our NATO Allies, is committed for the long term to developing the ever more capable Afghan National Security and Defence Forces to ensure Afghanistan is not a safe haven for terrorists.”



Since 2014, UK mentoring assistance has helped the ANAOA train over 1500 high quality officers.



The Government committed last year to provide £210 million to the Afghan security forces, until 2020, giving around £70 million a year.



-ends-

