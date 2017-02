Arrival of SAF Terrex ICVs in Singapore

(Source: Singapore Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 30, 2017)

The nine Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles (ICVs) and other equipment arrived in Singapore today at 1440hrs and will be transported to an SAF Camp for post-training administration.



The standard post-training administration for all vehicles and equipment include thorough serviceability checks and routine maintenance.



