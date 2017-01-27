Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 27, 2017)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a fixed-price incentive firm modification (FA8672-17-C-0010) to exercise the option on previously awarded contract FA8672-10-C-0002 for Small Diameter Bomb (SDB II).



Contractor will provide low-rate initial production for 312 SDB II Lot 3 munitions, 413 SDB II Lot 3 single weapon containers, 20 weapon conversions for guided test vehicles, 20 production reliability incentive demonstration effort captive vehicles, 24 SDB II Lot 3 weapon load crew trainers/conventional munitions maintenance trainers, and data.



Work will be performed at Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be complete by June 30, 2019. Fiscal 2017 missile procurement funds in the amount of $62,489,678 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

