Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 27, 2017)

Sallyport Global Holdings Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a $200,000,000 modification (P00019) on previously awarded contract FA8615-14-C-6020 for base life support, base operations support, and security for Balad Air Base, Iraq.



Work will be performed at Balad Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to be complete by July 31, 2017.



This contract is 100 percent foreign military sales to Iraq.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



