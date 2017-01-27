Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 27, 2017)

General Atomics, San Diego, California, is being awarded a $532,614,821 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0037) to exercise an option for the manufacture, assembly, inspection, test and checkout of the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) delivered onboard the CVN 80 aircraft carrier, including installation and checkout spares, repairs, technical data, and drawing changes.



Work will be performed in San Diego, California (26 percent); Mankato, Minnesota (18.4 percent); Tupelo, Mississippi (18.1 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (13.5 percent); Boston, Massachusetts (8.8 percent); New Milford, Connecticut (3.1 percent); Green Bay, Wisconsin (2.2 percent); Lisbon, New Hampshire (1.4 percent); Randolf, New Jersey (1.0 percent); East Mckeesport, Pennsylvania (0.9 percent); Williamstown, Massachusetts (0.8 percent); Vista, California (0.7 percent); Orange, California (0.7 percent); Oceanside, California (0.6 percent); Franklin, Massachusetts (0.5 percent); Stuttgart, Germany (0.5 percent); Elk Grove Village, Illinois (0.5 percent); Las Vegas, Nevada (0.5 percent): Sun Valley (0.5 percent): Rome, New York (0.4 percent); Manson, Ohio (0.3 percent); Irvine, California (0.2 percent); Allen Texas (0.2 percent); Livonia Michigan (0.1 percent); and Grant Pass, Oregon (0.1 percent).



Work is expected to be completed in September 2027. Fiscal 2016 shipbuilding conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,000,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

