Hispasat 36W-1 Put in Orbit with the New Generation Digital Payload Redsat Led by Thales Alenia Space Spain

(Source: Thales; issued Jan 28, 2017)

MADRID --- The Hispasat 36W-1 satellite of the Spanish satellite operator HISPASAT has been put in orbit by a Soyuz launcher from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guyana. It carries on-board a unique regenerative payload, RedSAT, developed by the Spanish industry under Thales Alenia Space Spain leadership, in collaboration with HISPASAT and the European Space Agency (ESA).



At the fore-front of space communications



Thanks to RedSAT, the H36W-1 satellite embarks the most advanced technology in space communications, providing great flexibility and efficiency. The RedSAT system is composed by a regenerative on-board processor (OBP), a direct radiating antenna (DRA-ELSA) and the ground segment responsible for the control and management of the satellite network.



Up to 9 Spanish space companies have contributed to the development of the turnkey system for HISPASAT, under the leadership of Thales Alenia Space Spain, that has also designed and manufactured the on-board processor and the network ground segment. ESA funded 50% of the processor’s development costs.



RedSAT brings multiple assets with respect to conventional satellite communication systems, allowing a more agile and efficient use of the on-board power and bandwidth, as well as in-orbit reconfiguration of the satellite footprint. This system will improve the service provision to end-users allowing greater efficiency by the use of smaller user terminals and the establishment of communication among users in a single ‘satellite hop’, reducing service latency to one half –which allows optimal real-time applications such as videoconference– and simplifying the network architecture. All in all thanks to on-board signal regeneration and the coordinated used of the active antenna.



Pioneering digital transformation



Thales Alenia Space Spain is a worldwide reference in the development of satellite communication systems with on-board regenerative signal processing. RedSAT adds up to the AmerHis 1 and 2 systems led by the Spanish company in HISPASAT’s Amazonas 1 and 2 satellites. The company is also the technical responsible for the OBP embarked on the satellites of the Iridium NEXT constellation, the largest commercial satellite communication constellation.



Eduardo Bellido, CEO of Thales Alenia Space Spain, declared: “RedSAT is an example of the leadership of Spanish industry in innovative technologies in a domain as competitive and sophisticated as satellite communications. At Thales Alenia Space Spain we are proud of the confidence and tight cooperation from HISPASAT and ESA, in leading digital transformation of space.”





Thales Alenia Space Spain is the country’s leading space company in export markets, with over 28 years of experience in the design, development and sale of advanced space systems and equipment. The company has contributed to more than 500 satellites, space probes and vehicles used in telecommunications, Earth observation, science, exploration, navigation and orbital infrastructure missions.



Investing some 12% of sales in R&D, Thales Alenia Space Spain offers a wide range of solutions spanning the design and integration of payloads and subsystems for telecommunications, data transmission and TT&C (tracking, telemetry and command), optical observation instruments, radiofrequency equipment, data processing and digital electronics, and network management systems for the ground segment.



A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Thales Alenia Space also teams up with Telespazio to form the parent companies’ “Space Alliance”, which offers a complete range of services and solutions. Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues exceeding 2.1 billion euros in 2015 and has 7,500 employees in nine countries.



Soyuz Delivers! Arianespace’s First 2017 Mission Opens a Fast-Paced Year of Launch Activity

(Source: Arianespace; issued Jan 27, 2017)

Arianespace began its busy 2017 launch schedule with a Soyuz mission tonight that marked multiple “firsts” in orbiting the Hispasat 36W-1 telecommunications satellite on a flight from the Spaceport.



Departing at the exact planned liftoff moment of 10:03:34 p.m. (local time in French Guiana), Soyuz flew a 32-minute profile to release its satellite passenger into geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) – the first mission that Arianespace’s medium-lift Soyuz has performed for a GTO deployment while operating from the Spaceport.



Today’s success was Soyuz’ 16th launch from French Guiana since it began service at the Spaceport in 2011, and was designated Flight VS16 in Arianespace’s launcher family numbering system. The workhorse Soyuz vehicle previously delivered payloads on Spaceport missions to circular Earth orbits, low-Earth orbits, Sun-synchronous orbits, and an elliptical orbit for an Earth escape trajectory.



“This flight once again demonstrates the availability and flexibility of Arianespace’s launch vehicle family at the service of our customers,” said Stéphane Israël, the company’s Chairman and CEO in comments from the Spaceport.



Europe’s “Small GEO” makes its debut



Another first on tonight’s mission involved the Hispasat 36W-1 satellite itself, which is the initial spacecraft built using Europe’s new “SmallGEO” platform.



Developed by Germany’s OHB System AG under ESA’s ARTES (Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems) program, the SmallGEO product line offers an entirely European solution in the smaller telecommunications satellite market. It benefits from faster production and testing processes, reduced costs and a broader range of design options.



Once at its orbital position at 36 deg. West, Hispasat 36W-1 will enable Spanish satellite communications operator Hispasat – a leader in the distribution of content in Spanish and Portuguese – to provide a wide range of telecommunications services in Europe, the Canary Islands and South America.



Equipped with 20 Ku-band transponders and the additional capacity of three transponders in Ka band, Hispasat 36W-1 features the innovative RedSAT regenerative payload, along with an antenna equipped with a processor that allows onboard beam reconfiguration.



Hispasat 36W-1 had a liftoff mass of 3,210 kg., with Soyuz delivering an overall payload lift performance of 3,319 kg. on tonight’s Flight VS16 mission.



A milestone mission for Hispasat and OHB System



With Flight VS16, Hispasat 36W-1 was the seventh satellite launched by Arianespace for Hispasat since 1992. “In doing so, more than 60 percent of Hispasat satellites currently in operation have been orbited by Arianespace,” said Stéphane Israël. “I am sure that we will have future opportunities to deliver for Hispasat!”



Carlos Espinós, Hispasat’s Chief Executive Officer, described the Flight VS16 launch as a “wonderful and exciting moment,” adding: “I want to thank Arianespace’s work, which – as always – has been done with excellence.’’



Hispasat 36W-1 was the 15th OHB System-built satellite lofted by Arianespace, with 11 more in Arianespace’s order book for future launches.



Soyuz confirmed its accuracy on Flight VS16, with the following estimated orbital parameters for Hispasat 36W-1’s deployment:

-– Apogee altitude: 35,886.5 km. for a target of 35,862.6 km.

-– Perigee altitude: 249.4 km. for a target of 250.1 km..

-– Inclination: 5.44 deg. for a target of 5.44 deg.



Keeping up the launch cadence in 2017



As the first Arianespace mission for 2017, Flight VS16 opens a busy launch manifest that targets up to 12 flights during the year, utilizing the medium-lift Soyuz, heavy-lift Ariane 5 and lightweight Vega. Of this total, six are planned between today and late April, underscoring Arianespace’s reactivity in meeting its customers’ launch requirements.



The next mission is scheduled for February 14, using an Ariane 5 to orbit two telecommunications satellite passengers. Designated Flight VA235 in Arianespace’s numbering system, this launch will carry SKY-Brasil-1 for AT&T (DIRECTV) through its affiliate DIRECTV Latin America, along with Telkom 3S for Indonesia’s Telkom.



