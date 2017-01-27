Major Boost to India’s Private Defence Industry: CCI Clears JV Between Reliance ADAG and Rafale Maker Dassault

(Source: Press Trust of India; published Jan 27, 2017)

NEW DELHI --- Competition Commission today approved the proposed joint venture between Anil Ambani-led group firm Reliance Aerostructure and Rafale-maker Dassault Aviation, one of the major deals in India's private defence industry.



Fair trade regulator CCI said in a tweet that it has approved setting up of this JV. Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from CCI, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors. The JV, which was announced by the two companies in October last year, aims to be a “key player” in execution of offset contract worth about Rs 22,000 crore as part of the multi-billion euro Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France.



The strategic partnership between Dassault and Reliance will also focus on promoting research and development projects under the IDDM programme (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured), a key initiative of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.



