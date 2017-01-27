Defence Equipment Plan Reports

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 27, 2017)

I am pleased to release to the Library of the House this year’s financial summary of the Defence Equipment Plan. This is the fifth consecutive annual publication of the equipment plan summary, and demonstrates MOD’s continued progress in maintaining a realistic and affordable programme.Not least, I want to pay testament to the substantial work over the past few years, summarised in four previous iterations of this report. This built robust foundations for the 2015 Strategic Defence and Security Review which now sets the vision and future structure for our Armed Forces, taking us from Future Force 2020 and on to Joint Force 2025.The National Audit Office (NAO) is publishing in parallel their independent assessment of the affordability of our equipment plan. Its report notes the size and financial complexity of the Defence equipment programme, and indicates the challenges ahead.I am grateful that the NAO also points out where we must continue to improve and refine our work in the future. We will continue to work openly with the NAO so as to demonstrate the financial robustness and affordability of the equipment plan.One consequence this year of the progress we have made is the agreement between the NAO and the Department to move from the NAO providing external assurance of the data in the Major Projects Report, to internal, but still independent validation by the MOD’s Cost Assurance & Analysis Service.With the Defence Equipment & Support organisation continuing its planned transformation further positive changes have been made to the procurement process, including improvements in forecasting accuracy and a focus on more efficient delivery of equipment support. There are still further improvements to be made in the ways that Defence procures and supports equipment, which the Defence Equipment & Support transformation programme and other MOD reforms are seeking to address.It is reassuring that the NAO acknowledges the enhancement the Department is making in managing the nuclear enterprise with the introduction of the Director General Nuclear organisation, as announced in the SDSR. In addition, we welcome Sir John Parker’s contribution and look forward to delivery of a national ship building strategy.The Government is committed to the Defence budget increasing by 0.5% above inflation for the remainder of this Parliament. This enables us to plan for the future with confidence.We are planning to spend £178bn on equipment and support over the decade out to 2025-26, which will provide our Armed Forces with the equipment they need to deliver the levels of military capability set out in the Strategic Defence and Security Review.(ends)