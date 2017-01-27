Trade

(Source: UK Prime Minister’s Office; issued Jan 28, 2017)

(Excerpted from Theresa May’s press briefing in Ankara, Turkey)

Mr. Temel Kotil, CEO of TAI and Ian King, CEO of BAE Systems, signed the agreement to develop the TF-X project as the two countries’ Prime Ministers looked on. (Turkish MFA photo)

I am delighted that we have today been able to mark the signing of a new agreement between TAI and the British business BAE Systems, that will see the companies collaborating on the pre-design phase of Turkey’s new fighter jet, the TFX.



This is more than a trade deal – it is the start of a deep defence partnership that will contribute to our overall security.



At the same time, we are today announcing a new and unique government-to-government agreement between Turkey and the United Kingdom that sets a new framework for cooperation and dialogue between our governments including the defence ministries and air forces.



And we have also agreed to establish a trade working group to explore ways in which we can improve Turkish-UK trade.



These initiatives stand as concrete commitments to a strengthened relationship between us, which will help to ensure the continued security and prosperity of both Turkey and the UK. (end of excerpt)



BAE Systems Signs Heads of Agreement for A Future Contract with Turkish Aerospace Industries for TF-X Programme

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Jan 28, 2017)

ANKARA, Turkey --- In the presence of The Prime Ministers of Turkey and the United Kingdom, BAE Systems and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) today signed a Heads of Agreement to collaborate on the first development phase of an indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet for the Turkish Air Force – TF-X.



This announcement builds upon a pre-contract study phase between BAE Systems and TAI.



Signing this agreement in Ankara ahead of a planned contract with a value in excess of £100 Million, BAE Systems Chief Executive, Ian King, said: ‘‘BAE Systems is a leader in designing, manufacturing and supporting fighter aircraft and is in an excellent position to contribute technical and engineering expertise and experience of managing complex projects to this key Turkish programme.



“The announcement signals an exciting next step in relations between both Turkey and the UK with the co-operation between BAE Systems and TAI paving the way for a deeper defence partnership. The agreement confirms ongoing collaborative work on the design and development of the aircraft."



At its peak hundreds of Turkish and UK engineers will collaborate on the TF-X programme helping to support collaboration on the skills, technology and technical expertise required to deliver the programme.



BAE Systems Aiming for Multi-Billion Dollar TAI-Up (excerpt)

(Source: Arabian Aerospace; posted Jan 27, 2017)