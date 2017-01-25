Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 27, 2017)

The third KC-46A production lot comprises 15 tankers as well as spares and equipment, and works out to an average cost of $141 million per aircraft. (USAF photo)

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a $2,122,841,088 modification (P00110) to previously awarded contract FA8625-11-C-6600 for KC-46 Lot 3 production.



Contractor will provide 15 KC-46 aircraft, data, two spare engines, and five wing refueling pod kits.



Work will be performed at Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be complete by July 30, 2019. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $2,122,841,088 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8625-11-C-6600).



(ends)



