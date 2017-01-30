Taiwan Releases Data on New Destroyer

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 30, 2017)

TAIPEI --- Taiwan will provide its navy with a new guided-missile destroyer. The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) has released an animated video of this future warship.



The ship appears to be equipped with Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar. Also known as active phased array radar, AESA is used for air and missile defense systems.



The new destroyer is expected to be outfitted with the Sea Oryx naval air defense system, as well as four modules of a vertical launching system (VLS) with 8 cells each for a total of 32 missiles. The system will carry the Tien Kung III (Sky Bow) anti-ballistic missile (ABM) system. The destroyer's anti-ship armament is 16 Hsiung Feng III (Brave Wind III) missiles.



Lastly, the warship looks to have a BAE Systems 5-inch Mk 45 Mod 4 naval gun. Delivery of the lead ship will take place in 2019.



-ends-

