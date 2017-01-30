It’s Time to Turn the Page on the F-35: Here’s How (excerpt)

(Source; National Review; posted Jan 30, 2017)

by Mike Fredenburg

Yes, there is life after the F-35! Much of the support for the F-35 fighter program comes from well-intentioned folks who, while acknowledging that the F-35 costs too much and is nowhere near as good as Lockheed Martin claims, feel that we must move forward with it because the United States has no alternative.Fortunately for both our national-defense requirements and the taxpayers’ pocketbook, this is not the case. The sky will not fall when President Trump cancels the F-35. With over 2,000 fighters in America’s inventory, we will still have the most powerful air forces in the world.Yes, canceling the failed F-35 program will mean that the U.S. will need to go back to the drawing board. In the meantime, though, there are programs that within a few years will allow us to significantly boost our airpower while creating tens of thousands of jobs.These programs will effectively bridge the seven to nine years that are necessary to design and begin producing several new fighter designs in volume.Make no mistake: We need to go in a different direction. The 90 F-35s that Lockheed Martin is giving U.S. taxpayers a “break” on may sound like a deal, but they aren’t.Lockheed would be willing to go much lower, knowing this “deal” will generate many additional billions of dollars of revenue for the company and other F-35 contractors over the life of the program. Further, the sub-$100 million per-plane price currently touted ignores the fact that these unfinished planes will each need many millions of dollars’ worth of fixes and upgrades to get to where they should have been when we accepted delivery.The Lot 10 sub-$100 million per-plane price is not a real price — the real price, the price that actually gets you a flying plane, is much closer to that calculated by independent defense-procurement analyst Winslow Wheeler: about $119.6 million for the Air Force’s F-35A, $185.2 million for the Navy’s [F-35C], and $166.4 million for the Marines’ [F-35B].And these prices do not include the millions of dollars of fixes necessary for each plane that will be discovered once they actually began real operational testing in 2019.Further, recently touted reductions in the 55-year $1.5 trillion overall program cost (GAO 2016) come not from substantive improvements, but from tweaking variables in a very large spreadsheet to reflect unrealistically optimistic assumptions about a plane that is going to require historic amounts of fixes and rework.What we are seeing is political theater designed for the public.The F-35 is the ultimate Platonic archetype of a big-dollar boondoggle. And according the Department of Defense’s Department of Operational Testing & Evaluation it may never be ready combat — no matter how many more billions we dump in to it.President Trump should trust his business instincts — honed over decades to spot bad deals and bad systems — and not let anyone tell him that all that is needed is a few tweaks or “better program managers” to get things back on track. A 10 percent — or even 50 percent price reduction — will not turn the F-35 program into a winner.What is needed is major disruptive defense reform.And the most powerful and urgent signal President Trump could deliver that he is serious about restoring our depleted military is to cancel the F-35 for being a threat to our national security. It’s time to turn the page. Here’s how. (end of excerpt)-ends-