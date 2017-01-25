Senator McCain and Outlining the FY18 Defense Budget

(Source: Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments; issued Jan 25, 2017)

By Katherine Blakeley

President Trump has promised a swift expansion in American military strength: adding 90,000 soldiers to the Army, bringing it to 540,000; building a 350-ship Navy; and adding more fighter aircraft to the Air Force.He colorfully promised to make the U.S. armed forces “so big, so powerful, so strong, that nobody—absolutely nobody—is gonna mess with us.”Many in Congress have also called for substantial increases in defense spending, citing readiness gaps caused by excessive wear and tear on a too-small force and concern that under-investment in new military capabilities will leave the U.S. unprepared to confront potential technologically sophisticated adversaries.But how much defense spending would shoring up the military take, and how should it be invested?-ends-