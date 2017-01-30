Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S Department of Defense; issued Jan 30, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Mission Systems and Training, Owego, New York, is being awarded $45,845,897 for firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001917F0022 against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-16-D-0051) for 29 automatic radar periscope detection and discrimination standard retrofit p-kits in support of the MH-60R aircraft.



Work will be performed at Farmingdale, New York (82.77 percent); Owego, New York (17.10 percent); Oldsmar, Florida (0.11 percent); and Syracuse, New York (0.02 percent), and is expected to be complete by September 2020.



Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,845,897 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

