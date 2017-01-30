General Atomics Awarded CVN 80 Sole Source Procurement Contract

(Source: General Atomics; issued Jan 30, 2017)

SAN DIEGO, CA --- General Atomics (GA) announced today it has been awarded the sole source production contract modification for the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) for Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80).



EMALS for CVN 80 is part of the definitized sole source production contract awarded to GA for the John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) currently under construction, to provide significant cost savings to the Navy over the next decade and beyond.



“We are extremely proud to be selected as the sole source provider of this first-of-kind aircraft launch technology for all three of the Navy’s Ford-class carriers, including CVN 78, CVN 79, and now CVN 80,” stated Scott Forney, president of GA Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS). “This contract allows the Navy to combine procurement of materials associated with EMALS for CVN 79 and CVN 80 to optimize cost savings and production scheduling. We look forward to working closely with the Navy over the next 10 plus years to provide all the capabilities and support necessary to successfully deploy EMALS on each carrier as they prepare to join the fleet.”



GA-EMS will provide all production, manufacturing, engineering, design and program management, logistics support, and information assurance. GA-EMS will also subcontract to suppliers across the U.S. for necessary component manufacturing support. EMALS dead load testing on-board CVN 78 has been successfully completed.





General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) Group is a global leader in the research, design, and manufacture of first-of-a-kind electromagnetic and electric power generation systems. GA-EMS’ history of research, development and technology innovation has led to an expanding portfolio of specialized products and integrated system solutions supporting aviation, missile defense, power and energy, and processing and monitoring applications for critical defense, industrial, and commercial customers worldwide.



