General Dynamics European Land Systems to Supply 34 Additional PANDUR 6X6 Vehicles to Austria

(Source: General Dynamics European Land Systems; issued Jan 31, 2017)

MADRID / VIENNA --- General Dynamics European Land Systems signed a contract on December 22, 2016, with the Austrian Ministry of Defense to deliver 34 additional PANDUR 6x6 vehicles.



The Austrian Ministry of Defense first purchased 71 PANDUR 6x6 in 1994. Since then, the vehicles have been successfully operated in country and on several international peace keeping missions abroad.



The modernized version of the PANDUR 6x6 vehicles will be completely manufactured in Austria and the first vehicle will be delivered in 2018.



The high domestic content in these vehicles secures jobs and supports the local economy with approximately 179 sub-suppliers as part of the program.



In addition to a new power pack, the PANDUR 6x6 will have significantly higher ballistic and mine protection. Additionally, a modern remotely controlled weapon station will be integrated into the vehicle.



“We are very proud to receive this contract from the Austrian Ministry of Defense because it illustrates the confidence and satisfaction of the Austrian Armed Forces. Austria is a very important home market for General Dynamics European Land Systems and we value our long-lasting partnership with the Austrian customer,” said Dr. Thomas Kauffmann, Vice President of General Dynamics European Land Systems.



“This contract shows a high domestic content and secures hundreds of jobs in Austria.” said Mag. Martin Reischer, Managing Director of General Dynamics European Land Systems-Steyr, the Austrian-based subsidiary of General Dynamics European Land Systems.





General Dynamics European Land Systems, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is a business unit of General Dynamics, and conducts its business through five European operating sites located in Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Spain and Switzerland. With around 1,800 highly skilled technical employees, the company designs, manufactures and delivers land combat systems, including wheeled, tracked and amphibious vehicles, bridge systems, armaments and munitions, to global customers.



