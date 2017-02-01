Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 01, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Orlando, Florida, is being awarded a $166,034,417 firm-fixed-price contract for the full-rate production of 36 electronic Consolidated Automated Support Systems.



This contract also provides for sustaining logistics and engineering support. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (34.7 percent); Hunt Valley, Maryland (21 percent); North Reading, Pennsylvania (10.6 percent); Irvine, California (9.2 percent); San Diego, California (7.3 percent); Austin, Texas (3 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (14.2 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2021.



Fiscal 2015, 2016, and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $166,034,417 will be obligated at time of award, $2,308,038 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).



The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N68335-17-C-0253).



