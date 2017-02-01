Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 01, 2017)

Raytheon Co., Andover, Massachusetts, was awarded a $202,185,977 firm-fixed-price, level-of-effort, foreign military sales contract (Germany, Israel, Japan, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Netherlands, Qatar, Spain, and Taiwan) for engineering services for the PATRIOT weapon systems program.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in multiple locations with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2018.



Fiscal 2017 other; other procurement (Army); operations and maintenance (Army); and research, development, test and evaluation funds totaling $202,185,977 were obligated at the time of the award.



Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-17-C-0073).



-ends-

