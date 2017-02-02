Russia to Supply Ten Su-35 Fighter Jets to China In 2017 — source

(Source: TASS; published Feb 02, 2017)

This photograph, which has circulated on Chinese websites, is said to be the first clear shot of a Sukhoi Su-35 in Chinese People’s Liberation Army - Air Force markings. (Twitter photo)

MOSCOW --- The second batch of 10 Su-35 fighter jets will be delivered to China this year and the other 10 aircraft in 2018, a source in the field of military and technical cooperation with foreign states told TASS on Thursday.



"The first four vehicles were supplied in late last year and the second batch of 10 jets will be delivered to the customer this year," the source said.



The Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation has declined to comment on the report.



In November 2016, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov told TASS that Russia had started meeting its commitments under the contract with China for the delivery of the fighter jets.



Russia and China signed a contract in November 2015 for the delivery of 24 Su-35 fighter jets. The three-year deal for the supplies of aircraft, ground equipment and spare engines is estimated at $2 bln.



The Su-35 (NATO reporting name: Flanker-E) is a highly upgraded 4++-generation super-maneuverable multipurpose fighter jet incorporating fifth-generation technologies. Its maximum speed is 2,500 km/h, flying range is 3,400 km, and combat radius - around 1,600 km.



-ends-

