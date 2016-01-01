Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems Statement on the T-X Trainer Program

(Source: joint statement; issued Feb. 1, 2017)

Despite its value of about $16 billion, something in the US Air Force’s competition to find a replacement for its T-38 Talon advanced trainers appears to be repellent to bidders, as two have now dropped out and a third has not yet made a formal big. (USAF photo)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. --- The following is a statement by Northrop Grumman Corporation:



Northrop Grumman and its principal teammate BAE Systems have carefully examined the U.S. Air Force’s T-X Trainer requirements and acquisition strategy as stated in the final request for proposals issued on Dec. 30, 2016.



The companies have decided not to submit a proposal for the T-X Trainer program, as it would not be in the best interest of the companies and their shareholders.



Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems remain fully committed to performing on current and future U.S. Air Force programs, to deliver critical capabilities to America’s airmen.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: After last week’s withdrawal by the Raytheon-Leonardo team, two main teams remain in the running: the Lockheed Martin / Korea Aerospace Industries with a variant of the T-50 Golden Eagle, and Boeing / Saab, with a new, single-engine design. The US Air Force plans to award a contract this year.)



