FALLS CHURCH, Va. --- The following is a statement by Northrop Grumman Corporation:
Northrop Grumman and its principal teammate BAE Systems have carefully examined the U.S. Air Force’s T-X Trainer requirements and acquisition strategy as stated in the final request for proposals issued on Dec. 30, 2016.
The companies have decided not to submit a proposal for the T-X Trainer program, as it would not be in the best interest of the companies and their shareholders.
Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems remain fully committed to performing on current and future U.S. Air Force programs, to deliver critical capabilities to America’s airmen.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: After last week’s withdrawal by the Raytheon-Leonardo team, two main teams remain in the running: the Lockheed Martin / Korea Aerospace Industries with a variant of the T-50 Golden Eagle, and Boeing / Saab, with a new, single-engine design. The US Air Force plans to award a contract this year.)
