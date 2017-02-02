Ukrainian Military Will Receive “Dozors”

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued Feb 02, 2017)

SC “UkrOboronProm” will manufacture a new batch of dozens armored vehicles “Dozor-B” for Ukrainian army due to SE “Lviv Armored Plant” funding under the state defense order. Production capacities and technological process – prepared in 2016 – allow mass production of “Dozor-B.”



“Lviv Armored Plant” funding became possible due to operational decisions of the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the Head of Lviv Regional Administration Oleg Synyutka. On Friday, January 27, the meeting of the National Security Council was held, and on Monday the enterprise received order confirmation.



Lviv enterprise team – nearly 900 employees – is 100% loaded with work and has employment security in 2017. This allows avoiding forced leave and loading capacities of “Lviv Armored Plant.”



It should be noted that these changes will contribute to the whole complex of related enterprises all over Ukraine. 17 UOP enterprises-participants and 86 domestic different ownership enterprises are involved in cooperation production of “Dozor.”



Due to operational coordination of all branches of government and relevant decisions of Ukrainian leadership and administration of Lviv Region, military will receive the first Ukrainian armored vehicle “Dozor-B.”



Despite extremely tense situation on the front, the State Concern “UkrOboronProm” sends additional maintenance crews to ATO area to repair military equipment for Ukrainian army.



