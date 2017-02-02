Huge Boost As New Aircraft Hub Is Set to Create 1,500 New Jobs At Boscombe Down (excerpt)

(Source: Andover Advertiser; posted Feb 02, 2017)

Up to 1,500 high-quality engineering jobs will be created when the world’s largest aerospace company creates a “centre of excellence” at Boscombe Down.Boeing Defence UK told staff yesterday it plans to base its UK operations — including the servicing of 50 new Apache attack helicopters — at the Ministry of Defence airbase eight miles north of Salisbury.The leading manufacturer of commercial and military aircraft is looking to expand its UK workforce from 1,300 to 4,000 by 2025.And approximately 1,500 of those jobs will be based at Boscombe, our sister paper, the Salisbury Journal, exclusively revealed.It comes after the MoD ordered 50 of Boeing’s latest generation AH-64E Apaches for the British Army last year, as well as nine Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft for the Royal Air Force.Since the deal was agreed, Boeing has been looking for a new servicing and maintenance base for its fixed-wing and rotary aircraft in the UK, and had a choice between Cardiff and Boscombe.Now the firm has chosen Boscombe, where it will operate alongside defence technology firm QinetiQ.The new facility will be the firm’s largest investment in the UK since it first came here in 2007. (end of excerpt)-ends-