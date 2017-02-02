Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa and MBDA Sign An Agreement Aimed At Missile Systems Cooperation

(Source: MBDA; issued Feb 02, 2017)

On 2nd February 2017, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and MBDA, the European guided missiles group, signed a strategic partnership agreement. This agreement opens the way for future cooperation between PGZ and MBDA in the area of missiles and missile systems. In addition, the agreement also envisages the transfer of modern missile technologies to companies within PGZ and integrating these companies into MBDA’s global supply chain.



The aim of the signed agreement is to enhance the mutual cooperation between PGZ and MBDA as well as the development of the PGZ Group’s industrial skills regarding missiles and missile systems. This applies to air defence as well as naval and air-launched missile systems.



The agreement provides a framework for the future cooperation between PGZ and MBDA regarding the missile programmes included in the Polish Armed Forces’ Technical Modernization Plan, especially the programmes related to a short range air defence system, codenamed “Narew”.



If the Polish Ministry of National Defence decides to select any of the missile or missile system solutions offered by MBDA, the agreement stipulates that MBDA will carry out a significant and mutually agreed transfer of technology to companies within the PGZ Group. In this event, MBDA has also declared its intention to transfer know-how to Poland and to look at the possibility of including Polish defence industry companies within MBDA’s global supply chain.



“This is a step in the direction of building PGZ’s competence in the area of missile technologies, understood broadly. Following a months-long negotiations process we have reached an agreement on deep co-operation and exchange of technologies between the companies composing PGZ, and the facilities of MBDA. Thanks to this we are now confident that we can obtain the competences and deliver a number of military programmes, especially the ‘Narew’ short range air defence system, among others. This is a very important day for us, as it opens the perspective of co-operation between defence industries in European countries which are NATO members”, said Arkadiusz Siwko, the President of the Managing Board of PGZ S.A.



“The strategic agreement signed today formalises MBDA’s longstanding strategy in Poland and allows us, together with PGZ, to take a major step forward in supporting Poland to acquire the very latest missile and missile systems technology. MBDA’s core strategy, since its early foundation in 2001, has been to promote effective and enduring cooperation across Europe. This is the best way to develop defence industrial capabilities within the partner nation which then guarantees them free access to capability and so meets their requirements for sovereignty and freedom of use. The signing of this agreement is a major step forward in achieving this goal for sovereignty and is something that MBDA sincerely want for Poland.”, said Paul Stanley, MBDA VP for Northern Europe.



Under the agreement, PGZ Group companies will have the opportunity of cooperating with MBDA on missiles and missile system elements such as launchers, command and control systems, data transmission systems, support vehicles, system integration, programme management, servicing and training.



The PGZ Group companies which could be involved in the cooperation with MBDA, includes PIT-Radwar S.A., Mesko S.A., PCO S.A., Zakłady Mechaniczne Tarnów S.A., Wojskowe Zakłady Uzbrojenia S.A., Wojskowe Zakłady Elektroniczne S.A., Wojskowe Zakłady Łączności S.A., OBR Centrum Techniki Morskiej S.A., Huta Stalowa Wola S.A., Jelcz Sp. z o., Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze nr 2 S.A. and Stocznia Remontowa Nauta S.A.





Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) is a leader of the Polish industry and one of the largest armaments holdings in Europe. It unites over 60 companies (from the following industries: defence, shipbuilding, new technologies) and generates an annual revenue of PLN 5bn. PGZ’s offer comprises, among other things, a very short range air defence system with the POPRAD system and the SOŁA radar; a portable anti-air GROM system; the E-310 unmanned air vehicle system; the ROSOMAK armoured personnel carrier; an artillery system with the KRAB self-tracked howitzer; and individual personnel equipment with BERYL assault rifles.





With a significant presence in five European countries and within the USA, in 2015 MBDA achieved a turnover of 2.9 billion euros with an order book of 15.1 billion euros. With more than 90 armed forces customers in the world, MBDA is a world leader in missiles and missile systems. MBDA is jointly held by Airbus Group (37.5%), BAE Systems (37.5%), and Leonardo (25%).



-ends-

