Debut of New HAL Products to Dazzle at Aero India 2017

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited: issued Feb 06, 2017)



BENGALURU --- HAL’s key indigenous products HTT-40 (Basic Trainer Aircraft), first indigenously upgraded Hawk Mk132, named as Hawk-i, Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) will fly at the 11th edition of the Aero India 2017 scheduled from February 14 -18, 2017. “HAL is geared-up to display recent advancements in fixed and rotary wing segments”, says Mr. T. Suvarna Raju, CMD, HAL.



The main attraction of HAL’s indoor pavilion spread over in an area of over 1282 sqm is a mock-up of Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH). The pavilion seeks to promote HAL’s excellence in technical, research and operational areas in line with its stature as India’s largest Defence organization.



“Visitors will get an opportunity to know about Advanced Hawk which will be kept on display in front of HAL stall. Also, at the static display, HTT-40, upgraded Jaguar & Mirage 2000, LCH and LUH would be crowd pullers,” adds Mr. Raju.



In addition, the customer demonstration flights would be held for ALH Mk III Dhruv and Mk IV (Rudra). HAL will also hold business meetings with OEMs, sign agreements and contracts with business partners for various projects during the Aero India -2017.



