Patria Orders Diamond Trainer Aircraft

(Source: Patria; issued Feb 03, 2017)

Patria has purchased five training aircraft and two flight training simulators from the Austrian manufacturer Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH. The purchase consists of four single engine DA40 NG aircraft and one DA42-VI multi-engine training aircraft.



Two Flight Navigation and Procedures Trainers (FNPT II) for DA42-VI aircraft are also included in the purchase. The fleet of single engine aircraft will be used for basic and instrument training, while the twin-engine DA42 will be used for multi-engine training.



“The new Diamond fleet will increase Patria’s training capacity considerably and will allow us to train our students faster in the very competitive training market. Diamond is well-known for its high quality aircraft and we are pleased to extend our cooperation with the company”, states Lassi Matikainen, President, Patria Aviation.



“Diamond Aircraft is proud to be part of the history of Patria Pilot Training. We are glad to see that Patria is introducing the DA40 NG as their new single engine trainer. Together with the new DA42-VI and the two FNPTII’s, Patria will be able to benefit from the standardization of the fleet as well as from the fuel efficient and low maintenance airplanes”, says Christian Dries, CEO and Owner, Diamond Aircraft Industries GmbH.



The first flight training device will be delivered in April and the first DA40 NG aircraft in June 2017. The remaining fleet and the second simulator will be delivered before the end of August 2017 to Patria’s new training center in Tampere-Pirkkala. The contract includes an option to order more DA40 NG aircraft before the end of 2018.



Modern training fleet



As of today, Patria already operates two DA42 NG aircraft. With the new purchase, Patria´s Diamond fleet will include seven training aircraft and two flight training simulators.



Patria will continue to operate nine Tecnam P2002JF aircraft together with the new trainers to answer to strong demand in pilot training markets in Finland and internationally. All trainers will be used for Finnair’s MPL cadets’ training. Patria has recently also purchased an Airbus A320 Flight Training Device for the MPL training program.





Patria Pilot Training is a leading European aviation academy that has trained hundreds of commercial pilots since being founded in 1998. Patria's extensive training offering comprises also a Multi-Crew Pilot License (MPL) training module designed for commercial airline carriers. Patria Pilot Training uses state-of-the-art training aircraft and flight training equipment. The flight school has 20 employees in all. Patria Pilot Training is part of the Patria Group, which is a trusted provider of defence, security and aviation life-cycle support services and technology solutions with 2800 professionals.



Diamond Aircraft offers flight training organizations a full range of modern, safe, efficient and reliable single and twin-engine aircraft, along with high fidelity Diamond Simulation flight training devices, and corresponding maintenance and pilot training.



-ends-

