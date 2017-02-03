USS Porter Enters Black Sea

(Source: U.S Navy; issued Feb 03, 2017)

BOSPHORUS STRAIT --- Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) entered the Black Sea, Feb. 2, in order to conduct maritime security operations and enhance capability and interoperability with allies and partners in the region.



While in the Black Sea, Porter is scheduled to participate in exercise Sea Shield 2017. Exercise Sea Shield is an annual, Romanian-led multinational exercise in the Black Sea to improve interoperability and proficiency of participating units.



Quote:



"Porter has routinely operated in the Black Sea over the past few years, demonstrating our continued commitment to security and stability in the region. Our upcoming operations are meant to help us improve interoperability, sharing of information and experiences, and the ability to work together toward peace and prosperity." - Cmdr. Andria Slough, commanding officer, USS Porter (DDG 78)



Quick Facts:



-- The ship's operations in the Black Sea are meant to enhance maritime security and stability, and combined readiness and naval capability with Black Sea allies and partners.



-- Porter entered the Black Sea to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the collective defense of NATO allies and Black Sea partners. All Department of Defense efforts in support of NATO allies in eastern Europe fall under Operation Atlantic Resolve.



-- The U.S. Navy routinely operates in the Black Sea consistent with the Montreux Convention and international law.



-- Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a routine patrol conducting naval operations with allies and partners in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in order to advance security and stability in the Black Sea region.



-- U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with joint, allied, and interagency partners in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.



-ends-

