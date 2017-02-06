Maintaining Royal Canadian Air Force Aircraft Engines

(Source: Royal Canadian Air Force; issued Feb 03, 2017)

GATINEAU, Quebec --- The Government of Canada is committed to providing the women and men of the military with the equipment they need to fulfill their important role.



Following an open and transparent competition, the Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, today announced the awarding of a contract of $45 million to StandardAero, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, for the maintenance of T56 engines for Canada’s CP-140 Auroras and CC-130H Hercules aircraft, and a second contract of $45 million to Magellan Aerospace Corporation, of Mississauga, Ontario, for the maintenance of F404 engines for Canada’s CF-18 Hornets.



The government recently announced the way forward in replacing its fleet of CF-18 fighter jets as well as its fixed‑wing search and rescue aircraft. While work continues on securing these replacements, these investments will maintain existing aircraft.



These maintenance contracts are for an initial period of four years and three months. Services will include repair and overhaul of the aircraft engines, the management, coordination and integration of materials and information, as well as engineering work and the management of technical publications.



While these flexible, performance-based contracts have a preliminary value of $45 million, they have been designed to meet the varying needs of the Canadian Armed Forces by allowing for the total contract value to be adjusted each year based on past year expenditures, as well as anticipatory expenditures for the upcoming year.



Following the initial contract period, the companies have the potential to have their contracts extended until the fleets are retired.



These contracts are among the first that reflect a more flexible, cost-effective approach to equipment maintenance and support. Under a recently-established Sustainment Initiative, the government is ensuring that support contracts and programs are flexible enough to respond to changing operational needs, while at the same time delivering best value for money. Improving the cost-effectiveness of equipment support contracts was a principal theme of a recent Auditor General of Canada report tabled last November.



Under Canada’s Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, both companies are required to invest in the Canadian economy equal to the value of their respective contracts. These investments will include a high level of work performed directly in Canada on the engines and other research and development initiatives. This is expected to create and maintain high-value jobs and economic growth in Canada.

Quotes



"These contracts will not only help maintain the Royal Canadian Air Force’s current fleet of aircraft, but will also help grow Canada’s innovative and strong aerospace sector, while providing well-paying jobs for the middle class and those working hard to join it," said Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement.



Quick Facts

--The Royal Canadian Air Force employs various aircraft fleets to meet its operational requirements. These aircraft require service on a regular basis, as well as periodic repair and overhaul work.



--The CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft was acquired in the early 1980s, primarily for maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare, and its long endurance has made the aircraft ideal for an evolving variety of missions, from command and control, to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, including surveillance of the Canadian Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic oceans for strike coordination, and search and rescue missions. It also provides vital support to other government agencies in combating illegal immigration, fishing, polluting or drug trafficking, as well as assisting with disaster relief.



--The CC-130H Hercules were purchased in 1996 and are four-engine fixed-wing turboprop aircraft that can carry up to 78 combat troops. Canada’s Hercules aircraft are used for a wide range of missions, including troop transport, tactical “cargo” airlift search and rescue, and aircrew training. A small number of Canada’s Hercules aircraft are also used for air-to-air refueling.



--Purchased in the 1980s, the CF-18 Hornet fleet is the Royal Canadian Air Force’s frontline multi-role fighter. The CF-18 is used for air defence, air superiority, tactical support, training, aerobatic demonstration, and aerospace testing and evaluation. Ongoing modernization and upgrade programs are ensuring that the Canadian Armed Forces has an interoperable fighter fleet to deliver its missions.



(ends)



StandardAero Awarded $45 Million (CAD), Four-Year Royal Canadian Air Force Propulsion System Maintenance Contract

(Source: Standard Aero; issued Feb 06, 2017)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. –– In support of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) awarded an initial four-year performance-based contract to StandardAero for T56 propulsion sustainment on its fleet of CC-130 Hercules and CP-140 Aurora aircraft.



The award was the culmination of the Department of National Defence’s new procurement process that included industry engagement and an open competition for a engine platform that has been supported by StandardAero for over 50 years.



The contract value was initially funded with $45M CAD and is subject to funding increases as required. Meeting and exceeding program objectives can extend this performance based contract to match the aircraft’s service life.



The contract covers propulsion system maintenance and support including T56 Power Sections, QECs (CC130), RGBs, 54H60 Propellers, APUs and modules/accessories. It also includes requirements for providing other services including program management, fleet management, engineering and publications as well as supply chain management in support of the CC-130/CP-140 fleets.



“StandardAero is providing an all-encompassing T56/54H60 propulsion program in terms of maintenance and services support,” said Scott Starrett, President of StandardAero’s Military & Energy Sector. “We are the preferred in-country solution past and present and are pleased to continue to partner with the RCAF with a mutually beneficial long-term relationship.”



StandardAero has provided propulsion support to the RCAF from the onset of the program, dating back to 1962. RCAF was StandardAero’s launch customer for engine maintenance and this contract award solidifies the ongoing relationship with DND for MRO support services in Canada.



“StandardAero continues to be the world leader in providing T56 propulsion support services , with an intense focus on performance excellence and responding to customer’s needs in a very competitive market. We are humbled that this new contract will continue our long tradition of excellence in supporting the RCAF at our Winnipeg, Canada facility with solutions that continue to offer best value to the Crown” said Fritz Wolkenstein, Vice President & General Manager of StandardAero’s Defence Services Winnipeg facility.



With the award of this contract, StandardAero continues to maintain its industry-leading T56 market share, delivering all-encompassing products and services to the RCAF and customers around the world.





StandardAero is one of the world's largest independent providers of services including engine and airframe maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, engineering services, interior completions and paint applications. In 2015, StandardAero was purchased by Veritas Capital, a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York City.



-ends-

