About 10 New Weapon Systems Being Operation-Deployed Before the Year-End

(Source: South Korea Ministry of National Defence; issued Feb 06, 2017)

An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for division reconnaissance which can identify equipment deployed around the ceasefire line and detect the North’s provocations in their early stages is to be force-integrated this year. CBR Reconnaissance Vehicle-II (armored car-type) is also being operation-deployed before the end of the year, and can be operated for CBR warfare, terroristic threats and poisonous gas incidents.



On January 24, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said, “We have been continuously strengthening our detection, reconnaissance and striking capabilities to restrain the North's provocations and if necessary, break their will to carry out additional provocations by cutting them off at the root, in addition to our supporting and commanding powers. We will force-integrate about 10 new weapon systems this year, including UAV for division reconnaissance, CBR Reconnaissance Vehicle-II, Ulsan-class convoy(Batch-II) and 2.75 inch-long guided rocket, and more.”



UAV for division reconnaissance has been designed to enable automatic take-off and landing even on unpaved open fields, in consideration of mountainous terrain. It is evaluated as pivotal in establishing a readiness posture towards enemy firepower provocations, and obtains core target information and links with divisional striking measures. Particularly when combined with automatic target detection function, the limited surveillance ability of the General Outpost (GOP) division, which operates Thermal Observation Device (TOD), is expected to be enhanced.



CBR Reconnaissance Vehicle-II, fighting power against North Korea’s nuclear and Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) threats, can detect chemical agents several kilometers away. As a combined chemical and biological reconnaissance system, it is expected to highly enhance the CBR operations support ability.



As fighting power that is an alternative to the deteriorated convoy and patrol frigate currently in operation and a capital ship for defending waters around the Korean Peninsula, Ulsan-class convoy is also handed over to the Navy. It applies a hybrid propulsion system with low noise and is equipped with Towed Array Sonar System (TASS), Anti-Submarine Rockets (ASROCs), etc., so that it can effectively detect and attack North Korean submarines.



A 2.75 inch-long guided rocket that can immediately strike the North’s marine infiltration measures including air-cushion vehicles is being deployed in contact waters and northwest islands. Equipped with target detection and launch control devices, it can maneuver rapidly to reach the enemy’s expected landing point and hit several air-cushion vehicles trying to infiltrate on the sea with high-performance research vehicles.



The head of Military Installations Planning Bureau, MND Namgung Woo-yong said, “The increasing threats of nuclear, WMD and local provocations from North Korea are realistic threats that have a serious impact on our security. Our army will ensure that we have the fighting power that responds to it effectively.”



The MND is planning to continue to strengthen warfighting capability based on ‘a way to fight’ with a threat priority to efficiently respond to the future battlefield environment.



-ends-

