F-35B Lightning II Conducts First Flight Operations Around Okinawa

(Source: US Marine Corps; issued Feb 08, 2017)

CAMP BUTLER, Okinawa --- F-35B Lightning II aircraft belonging to Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing began conducting regularly scheduled training near Okinawa this week.The F-35B will operate on a transient basis out of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and Kadena Air Base, much like the F/A-18 and AV-8B that it is replacing. Due to operational security, we do not discuss detailed flight information, such as time and location.The Marine Corps is dedicated to supporting the U.S.-Japan alliance with the most advanced aircraft platforms in our inventory. The F-35B represents the future of Marine Corps tactical aviation and incorporates the mission capabilities of the current Marine Corps platforms it is replacing-the AV-8B Harrier, F/A-18 Hornet, and EA-6B Prowler-within a single airframe.In addition to its short takeoff and vertical landing capability, the F-35B's unique combination of stealth, cutting-edge radar, sensor technology, and electronic warfare systems bring all of the access and lethality capabilities of a fifth-generation fighter.-ends-