Russia to Upgrade All Il-38 Antisubmarine Warfare Planes

(Source: TASS Defense; published Feb 06, 2017)

ZHUKOVSKY AIRFIELD, Moscow Region --- All Ilyushin Il-38 (NATO reporting name: May) antisubmarine warfare planes will be upgraded to the Il-38N level, Russian Naval Aviation Chief Igor Kozhin said.



"The defense minister has assigned a task to upgrade the entire Il-38 plane fleet," Kozhin said. According to him, the Il-38 plane has had "virtually no accident" for almost 50 years.



"Despite its age, the upgrade has allowed bringing it to a qualitatively new level," the Naval Aviation’s chief said.



In the autumn of 2016, the seventh upgraded Il-38 antisubmarine warfare plane started undergoing ground and flight trials at the Ilyushin Company’s flight test and development base.



The Navy received the first Il-38N plane in late 2014. In all, about 30 Il-38N antisubmarine warfare planes are planned to be delivered to the Navy.



The Il-38N plane is equipped with the Novella target search and track system that can detect aerial targets at a distance of 90 kilometers (56 miles) and above-sea targets at a range of 320 kilometers (199 miles). The system can track 32 above- and underwater targets simultaneously.



The Il-38N plane can also conduct electronic intelligence.



(ends)







Russia to Upgrade All Naval Aviation Ka-27 Helicopters



(Source: TASS Defense; published Feb 06, 2017)





ZHUKOVSKY AIRFIELD, Moscow Region --- All Kamov Ka-27 (NATO reporting name: Helix) helicopters operational with Russia’s Naval Aviation will be upgraded, Naval Aviation Chief Igor Kozhin said.



"We are planning to renew virtually the entire aircraft fleet, in other words, all Ka-27 helicopters will be upgraded. According to the results of the trials, many parameters of the helicopter have grown fourfold," Kozhin said.



"Thus, helicopters of the type will accomplish missions individually rather than in groupings," he added.



Various versions of the Ka-27 multipurpose helicopter make up the mainstay of Russian Naval Aviation helicopter units.



The Ka-27 helicopter can be used to conduct aerial reconnaissance at sea and antisubmarine warfare and search for and detect submarines and surface ships.



The helicopter can be also used to search for and rescue crews of distressed aircraft and ships.



(ends)



Russian Helicopters Ready to Upgrade About Eight Ka-27s A Year for Naval Aviation

(Source: TASS Defense; published Feb 06, 2017)

MOSCOW --- The Russian Helicopters Corporation (a subsidiary of Rostec) is ready to modernize about eight Kamov Ka-27 (NATO reporting name: Helix) multirole helicopters per annum for the Russian Navy, the firm’s press office has told TASS.



"Russian Helicopters will upgrade the type in accordance with the contracts to be placed by the Defense Ministry and with the customer’s requirements. At present, the Kumertau Aircraft Plant’s manufacturing facilities allows the modernization of around eight Ka-27 helicopters a year," the press office said.



Previously, the Russian Navy’s air arm chief, Igor Kozhin, had said that all in-service Ka-27s would be upgraded.



The Ka-27 multirole helicopter is the mainstay of the helicopter units of the Naval Aviation. It is used in the maritime surveillance, antisubmarine/antisurface warfare and search-and-rescue roles. -



-ends-

