Germany May Keep More of Its A400 Military Transporters -Report (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Feb 6, 2017)

Germany is in talks with several countries, including the Czech Republic and Switzerland, about jointly operating a large number of the 13 Airbus A400M military transport planes it had planned to sell, a German newspaper reported.The Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported in Tuesday editions that the plan would allow the German air force to maintain access to a large number of the transport planes.A ministry spokeswoman declined comment.Airbus also declined comment, but a spokesman said the report did not indicate a change in the total number of planes that Germany expected to buy.Germany initially planned to buy 60 of the aircraft, but later lowered the number to 53. In 2011, the German parliament then approved a plan under which 13 of those aircraft would be sold to other countries to save money.But sources familiar with the program said a military review had indicated greater requirements for transport planes.The European multinational A400M program is years behind schedule, with Germany's share of the costs having risen to 9.6 billion euros ($10.2 billion) from an initial estimate of 8.1 billion, the ministry reported in December. (end of excerpt)-ends-