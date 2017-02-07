185 Airmen to Meet First Enlisted RPA Pilot Selection Board

(Source: US Air Force; issued Feb 07, 2017)

SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas --- The first enlisted remotely piloted aircraft pilot selection board meets at the Air Force Personnel Center Feb. 6-9, 2017 to identify the next enlisted group to attend RPA pilot training as part of the deliberate approach to enhance the Air Force’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission.



AFPC has received complete application packages from 185 Airmen who are setting a historic precedence within the RPA community.



“Integrating enlisted pilots into the RQ-4 (Global Hawk) community enables the Air Force to meet mission requirements as the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission grows, while providing an opportunity to our highly skilled enlisted force,” said Chief Master Sgt. Eric Rigby, the enlisted aircrew assignments chief at AFPC.



AFPC has played an integral role in executing the new policies, running the selection board and planning for the career management of the new enlisted pilots.



“Expanding opportunities in the RPA program is one of many ways the Air Force is tapping into the talent of our skilled, diverse and innovative enlisted force,” Rigby said.



The enlisted RPA selection board mirrors that of the undergraduate flying training program as closely as possible and will look at each applicant’s entire military personnel record.



“This ‘whole person’ concept provides the measure of an applicant's aptitude for success in RPA pilot training,” he said.



AFPC will release the board results at the end of February.



-ends-

