IAI Awarded New Contracts to Supply SIGINT and COMINT Systems

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued Feb 07, 2017)

Israel Aerospace Industries' (IAI) was recently awarded a total of $30 million in contracts to supply, SIGINT and COMINT systems to customers in Asia and Europe.



ELTA Systems' Ltd., a Group and Subsidiary of IAI (IAI/ELTA) recently received a contract to supply an advanced Communication Intelligence (COMINT) system to a European customer. The system will provide real-time intelligence information at tactical and strategic levels. The COMINT system is designed to cope with the challenges of today's dense communications networks by scanning, locating, analyzing and monitoring all communication transmissions within the tactical arena.



IAI/ELTA was also recently awarded an additional contract from an Asian Air Force customer for an advanced airborne Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) suite comprised of the ELK-7071 COMINT and ELL-8385 ELINT systems. These systems will be installed on existing aircraft to provide real-time airborne, ground and maritime intelligence information at the tactical and strategic levels.



The customer, who already operates ELTA's ELINT system, decided to upgrade the current system to a full SIGINT suite and install a similar SIGINT suite in an additional aircraft - to provide comprehensive aerial intelligence capabilities.



"IAI/ELTA has a worldwide reputation as an expert in systems signals intelligence (SIGINT)" said Mr. Nissim Hadas, IAI Executive VP & ELTA President. "These systems are a key component in the operational battlefield of any modern military. These new contracts are further evidence of the continuing trust and confidence of ELTA's customers in our advanced and continuously improving solutions which we have been providing for over 40 years."



The ELK-7071 is an Integrated Communication Intelligence (COMINT) system, designed to cope with the challenges in communications network environments and perform long-range, high endurance COMINT missions. The systems tasks are to scan, locate, analyse, and monitor ground, airborne and naval communications transmissions characterized by short duration and advanced signal forms.



ELL-8385 is an Integrated Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) system, designed to operate in modern dense radar environments, in order to disseminate intelligence report, generate real-time Electronic Order of Battle (EOB), and provide tactical and strategic intelligence that can be seamlessly integrated into a national intelligence database.





IAI Ltd. is Israel's largest aerospace and defense company and a globally recognized technology and innovation leader, specializing in developing and manufacturing advanced, state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security. IAI also designs and manufactures business jets and aerostructures, performs overhaul and maintenance on commercial aircraft and converts passenger aircraft to refueling and cargo configurations.



