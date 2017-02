Turkey Building Bora Surface-to-Surface Missile

(Source: Forecast International; issued Feb 08, 2017)

ANKARA --- Turkey is building its first long-range surface-to-surface missile. The Bora Turkey's Undersecretary for Defense Industries announced the plan to proceed with the serial production of the Bora missile system. Work on this missile began in 2009. The prime contractor is Roketsan.



No information is available on the missile's specifications. Bora means "Storm."



-ends-