Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Feb 08, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $10,300,000 for delivery order 0133 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020).



This order provides for the design, documentation, integration, and testing of the U.S. Reprogramming Laboratory to execute the mission data reprogramming mission for the F-35 Block 3F configuration in support of the Air Force and the Navy operational aircraft.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2017. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,000,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



